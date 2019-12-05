|
|
Seth Leigh Jerome, 50, of Pitman, passed away at his home surrounded by his family Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.
Seth was born in Camp Hill, July 22, 1969, a son of Sharon (Richardson) and Larry Lee Jerome, of Middletown.
He was cherished by his loving wife of 15 years, Andrea (Heim) Jerome, whom he married May 15, 2004. He was a loving father of two daughters, Kiersten Jerome and Kayleigh Jerome, and a son, Kaydin Jerome, all at home.
He was a 1987 graduate of Middletown Area High School and served in the Air Force, stationed at Great Falls, Montana .
Seth was employed as a senior infrastructure engineer at Highmark Health Solutions for the past 11 years. He was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church, Middletown.
Seth will be remembered as a gifted musician. He was a member of the praise team at Ebenezer United Methodist Church and played with local bands, Frayed Nott and Override.
Seth is further survived by his parents, a sister, JoElla Jerome, of Linglestown; a brother, Darius Jerome, husband of Teresea, of Middletown; his grandmother, JoElla Knight; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with the funeral service following at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 890 Ebenezer Road, Middletown, PA 17057. Private interment will follow in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jerome Family Fund, C/O Gratz Bank Tri-Valley Branch, 1625 W. Main St., P.O. Box 816, Valley View, PA 17983. The Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, Klingerstown, has charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.srrfh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 5, 2019