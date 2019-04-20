Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Seth Michael Knarr, 20, of Minersville, passed away from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Northumberland County.



Born April 10, 1999, in Pottsville, he was a son of Sheila Truscott Pangaio and her husband, Stephen, Minersville, and a son of Craig Knarr and his wife, Jonni, Pottsville.



He was a 2017 graduate of Minersville Area High School. He was currently employed by MI Windows, Hegins. He also served as director of mechanical operations at WJM "My Garage," Cressona, alongside his mentor, Bill. He was previously employed by Renda Construction, where he worked with his beloved grandfather, Robert.



Seth was a beloved brother and independent free spirit, who loved life and never took a day for granted. With his friends by his side, every day was a new adventure. He never looked forward, never looked back and lived for the moment. He enjoyed wrenching on anything with wheels, off-roading with friends and planning his next adventure. His helping and caring nature touched the hearts of those who knew him.



In addition to his parents and stepparents, he is survived by three siblings, Jayden Pangaio, Luke Knarr and Madison Legutko; his maternal grandparents, Robert and Donna Truscott, Buck Run; his paternal grandmother, Kathy Villella and her husband, Vince, Saint Clair; his paternal grandfather, Marlin Knarr and his companion, Patricia Ondisco, Schuylkill Haven; his stepfather's parents, Manny and Gloria Pangaio, Bethlehem; his stepmother's parents, John and Joann Schuster, Pottsville. He is also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins, who adored him, as well as a host of great friends.



Relatives and friends may call at 5 p.m. Monday and from 6 until 9 a.m. Tuesday at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, 139 Spruce St., Minersville. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Kostka No. 2 Cemetery, Branch Township.



200 Sunbury Street

Minersville , PA 17954

