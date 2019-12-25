|
Shai P. Abrachinsky, 24, of Shenandoah, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, at his home.
He was born on Sept. 26, 1995, in Pottsville, to his mother, Jaime Stevens, and father, Paul Abrachinsky.
Shai was a 2014 graduate of Shenandoah Valley High School and while there, he played as a Blue Devil on the football team. He also loved baseball and off-roading. He was employed by Amazon Distribution.
Surviving are his mother, Jaime Stevens, with his stepfather, Greg Stevens, Shenandoah; his father, Paul Abrachinsky, Mahanoy City; two brothers, Raider Stevens, Shenandoah, and Isaac Abrachinsky, Mahanoy City; ;three sisters, Phoebe Stevens, Shenandoah, Cierra Abrachinsky, Mahanoy City, and Shawna Stevens, Shenandoah; his maternal grandmother, Joyce Chonski; his paternal grandmother, Marie Clark; his paternal grandfather, Paul Abrachinsky. Shai also loved his cat, Mac Rabbit.
Services will be private Monday, Dec. 30, at Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah. www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com
Dec. 25, 2019