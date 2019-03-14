Shannon Heather Martin

Shannon, 38, of Minersville, passed away unexpectedly at her residence Tuesday, Feb. 26.

Born Aug. 13, 1980, she was a precious daughter of Lawrence and Deborah Thomas Martin Jr., of Minersville, and sister of Kimberly A. Martin Peletsky, wife of John Peletsky, Saint Clair; granddaughter of Laura B. Thomas, of Saint Clair; loving mother of her four precious children, Hayley, Dale Jr., Conner and Kadance.

Shannon is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; godparents, Marion and Dave Donlin and godsisters, Sarah and Marcia Donlin; her dear companion, Colin Houser, Minersville; many friends.

Private burial services will be held at a later date in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Saint Clair.

Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
