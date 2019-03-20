Sharon Ann Smith, 75, of Frackville, formerly of Millerton, passed away Saturday at home, surrounded by her family.
Born in Canton, Sept. 29, 1943, she was a daughter of the late David Austin and Vera Rutty Austin Mahar.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carlyle D. Ripley Jr.; two brothers, Dennis and William Austin; granddaughter, Cheyenne Mobus.
She is survived by daughter, Tonia, and Richard Getter Jr., of Frackville; son, Carlyle Ripley III (Carol), of Elmira, N.Y.; son, Todd, and Shonette Ripley, of Salt Lake City, Utah; brothers, Gerald Austin, of Montana, Vernon Austin (Shirley), of New York; sister, Charlene, and John Ketter, of New York; grandchildren, Marissa Mobus (Fan), Ronald and Stephanie Getter III, of Pennsylvania, Ronald and Laura Getter IV, of Pennsylvania, and Kara Ripley, of Utah, along with several others she considered grandchildren; great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of her life will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Thomas Golisano Hospitality House, 1120 Goodman St. South, Rochester, NY 14620. Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 20, 2019