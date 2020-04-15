Home

Robert A. Evans Jr Funeral Home
208 Pike Street
Port Carbon, PA 17965
570-622-8411
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Holy Family Cemetery
New Philadelphia, PA
Sharon Ann Wargo


1946 - 2020
Sharon Ann Wargo Obituary
Sharon Ann Wargo, 73, of New Philadelphia, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, April 12, 2020, at her home.

Born July 14, 1946, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late John and Ann (Blishock) Wargo.

Sharon was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School. She was a member of Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, New Philadelphia, and she loved going shopping, to the beach, cooking and just spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sheila Sura, and a sister, Jean Allen.

Sharon is survived by two daughters, Nancy Ingram and her husband, Bob, of Allentown, and Camille Brown and her husband, Dwayne, of Schuylkill Haven; two grandchildren, Grace and Colten; two sisters, Andrea and Rose Marie Wargo, both of Arizona; a brother, John Wargo, of Lake Harmony; nieces and nephews.

A graveside service and interment will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 16, in Holy Family Cemetery, New Philadelphia, with the Rev. Ronald Minner officiating. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 15, 2020
