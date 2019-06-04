|
Sharon Beury, 69, of Minersville, passed away Sunday after a short stay at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Born in Pottsville, June 8, 1949, she was a daughter of Leroy and Catherine Bainbridge.
The one thing that Sharon truly enjoyed was going out with the girls for Bingo.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Ray Bainbridge.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Daniel Beury, and a son, Ben Bainbridge. She is also survived by her brothers, Butchy, Dave, Donald, Gary, Jimmy, Jacky and Bobby Bainbridge; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven. Burial will follow on the grounds of Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhome.com.
