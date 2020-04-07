Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Minarchick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Catherine Minarchick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Catherine Minarchick Obituary
Sharon Catherine Minarchick, 71, of Mahanoy City, passed away Sunday, April 5, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Sharon was born July 9, 1948, in Quakake, a daughter of the late Alberta and John Whah. She was a graduate of Mahanoy Area High School and worked in sewing factories until she had her family.

Sharon was married to the late Edward Minarchick and had three children.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; brother, Andrew Whah; sister, Susie Russo.

She is survived by John Minarchick and wife, Nina, Edward Minarchick and wife, Kristine, and Crystal Smith and husband, Daniel. Sharon has seven grandchildren whom she adored! Victoria, John Michael, Sierra, Petar, Evelyn, Jason and Ayla Lee. Sharon is also survived by brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.

Sharon worked as a waitress at Cracker Barrel, Frackville. She retired after 20 years of serving, having made many friends along the way. Sharon was a loving and devoted wife, mother and friend. She will be missed dearly.

Services will be announced at the convenience of the family. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book, send sympathy cards or view video tribute.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -