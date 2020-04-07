|
Sharon Catherine Minarchick, 71, of Mahanoy City, passed away Sunday, April 5, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Sharon was born July 9, 1948, in Quakake, a daughter of the late Alberta and John Whah. She was a graduate of Mahanoy Area High School and worked in sewing factories until she had her family.
Sharon was married to the late Edward Minarchick and had three children.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; brother, Andrew Whah; sister, Susie Russo.
She is survived by John Minarchick and wife, Nina, Edward Minarchick and wife, Kristine, and Crystal Smith and husband, Daniel. Sharon has seven grandchildren whom she adored! Victoria, John Michael, Sierra, Petar, Evelyn, Jason and Ayla Lee. Sharon is also survived by brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
Sharon worked as a waitress at Cracker Barrel, Frackville. She retired after 20 years of serving, having made many friends along the way. Sharon was a loving and devoted wife, mother and friend. She will be missed dearly.
