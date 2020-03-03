Home

Sharon K. Wall

Sharon K. Wall Obituary
Sharon K. Wall, of Hemet, Calif., formerly of Mahanoy City, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, after a brief illness.

Born April 3, 1958, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Irene Wall, of Mahanoy City.

She was a 1976 graduate of Mahanoy Area High School.

She was a devoted daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, godmother and friend willing to help anyone at anytime.

Sharon was preceded in death by a nephew, John J. Garber, in February 2018.

She is survived by a sister, Roseann Kurtz and husband Thomas, of Tamaqua; a brother, Stephen "Steve" and his wife, Roxanne, of Mahanoy City; a nephew, Stephen, of Minersville, a niece, Myla, of Mahanoy City; a goddaughter, Dominique, and dear friend, Helen, both of Calif.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be at the convenience of the family.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 3, 2020
