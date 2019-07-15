Shelva J. Deibler Withey, 72, of Lykens, passed away suddenly Thursday evening at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.



Born in Pottsville, Sept. 14, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Lamar and Freida Reinoehl Deibler.



Shelva was a 1964 graduate of Porter Tower High School. She and her husband, Frank, resided in Alaska for many years, before moving back to the valley.



She retired as an accountant from the federal government in Anchorage, Alaska.



Shelva was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Tower City.



Shelva enjoyed reading and, along with her husband, was an avid Williams Valley High School sports fan. She enjoyed spending time on her deck watching the wildlife. Shelva and Frank loved the simple things, like taking rides throughout the valley.



Her beloved husband, Frank, passed away 24 hours prior on Wednesday evening. Frank was surely waiting for his Shelva and they are now reunited forever. Together forever.



Shelva is survived by cousins and her many friends, who were more like family to her. She will be greatly missed.



Funeral services for both Shelva and Frank will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Chapel of Dimon Funeral Home Inc., Tower City. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. at the chapel. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, 448 E. Grand Ave., Tower City, PA 17980. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.



Published in Republican & Herald on July 15, 2019