Sherri A. Sadusky

Sherri A. Sadusky Obituary

Sherri A. Sadusky, 50, of Middleport, passed away Thursday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.

Born Aug. 29, 1970, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Walter "Jack" Wilson and Christine (Yoder) Wilson.

She worked as a cafeteria worker for Saint Clair School District.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a sister, Laura Youst.

Sherri is survived by her husband, Paul A. Sadusky, to whom she was married 21 years; a daughter, Stephanie N. Issermoyer, wife of Jason, of Middleport; a sister, Kimi Tillman, of Pottstown; grandchildren, Natalia, Kamryn, Landyn, Linkyn and Kyler; nephew, Richard Youst, companion of Taryn Lauck; niece, Karisa Lash; nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc., 1818 Mahantongo St., Pottsville. Interment will be in private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to cover the funeral expenses be sent directly to Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc., 1818 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lordbixler.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 21, 2020
