Sheryl "Sheri" Faust, 55, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Monday, June 8, at her residence, with family by her side.
Sheryl was born July 12, 1964, in Reading, a daughter of Donna (Stokes) and William Dzurek, of Orwigsburg.
She was the wife of Troy Faust. They were married July 29, 1989.
She was self-employed as a private home cleaner.
In addition to her husband, Troy, Sheryl is survived by her daughter, Veronnica, wife of Venu Padala; two sons, Ryan Frasnelli, husband of Rachel Carusella, and Bryn Faust, fiance of Keturra Hancock. Sheryl is also survived by her grandchildren, Victoria, Vanessa, Zoey, Mason, Jace and Kaden; siblings, Lynn, John, Michael and Donald; nieces and nephews.
Private services are entrusted to Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, P.O. Box 332, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 9, 2020