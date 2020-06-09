Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
116 South Liberty Street
Orwigsburg, PA 17961
(570) 366-0521
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheryl Faust
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheryl "Sheri" Faust

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheryl "Sheri" Faust Obituary
Sheryl "Sheri" Faust, 55, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Monday, June 8, at her residence, with family by her side.

Sheryl was born July 12, 1964, in Reading, a daughter of Donna (Stokes) and William Dzurek, of Orwigsburg.

She was the wife of Troy Faust. They were married July 29, 1989.

She was self-employed as a private home cleaner.

In addition to her husband, Troy, Sheryl is survived by her daughter, Veronnica, wife of Venu Padala; two sons, Ryan Frasnelli, husband of Rachel Carusella, and Bryn Faust, fiance of Keturra Hancock. Sheryl is also survived by her grandchildren, Victoria, Vanessa, Zoey, Mason, Jace and Kaden; siblings, Lynn, John, Michael and Donald; nieces and nephews.

Private services are entrusted to Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, P.O. Box 332, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -