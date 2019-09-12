|
Shirley A. Schaffner, 84, formerly of Muir, passed on to her heavenly home, Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg, after a long illness with dementia and Parkinson's.
Born in Muir, May 15, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Roy and Ann Hand Witmer.
Shirley was a woman of great faith and a member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ, Orwin, and its Ladies Aid.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Dean E. Schaffner, Jan. 19, 2001; her son, Timothy Schaffner, Aug. 30, 2016.
Shirley was the youngest of siblings who all preceded her in death, brothers, Lester, John, Harry and Clifford (Chip) Witmer; sisters, Elizabeth (Sis) Hummel, Catherine (Sal) Koehler and Rose Shollenberger.
Shirley loved her family and before her illness enjoyed reading her bible, books, planting flowers, writing about her life experiences and poems, and most of all cooking and baking for her family, friends and church events.
Surviving are her daughter, Letitia Reiser and her companion, Kimber Uranko, Pottsville; daughter-in-law, Sandy Schaffner, Delaware; grandchildren, Amber Gabrielson (Kenneth), Selinsgrove, Tiffany Underkoffler (Carl), Tower City, Rian Schaffner (Erin), Elizabethville, Jordin Williams (Curtis), Delaware; great-grandchildren, Drew, Lexy, Zakary, Ally, Caleb, Tyler, Tarrance, Braylon and Prestin; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at St. Peter's United Church of Christ, Orwin. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Memorial donations in Shirley's memory can be made to St. Peter's UCC, 427 Dietrich Ave., Orwin, PA 17980. The Dimon Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tower City, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guestbook, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
