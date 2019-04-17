Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley A. Shadle. View Sign

Shirley A Shadle, 83, of Hegins, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.



She was born Sunday, June 9, 1935, in Joliett, a daughter of the late George Ney and the late Annie Brower Ney.



Shirley was a seamstress in area garment factories prior to her retirement.



She was a member of the former Weishample Church of God.



Her husband, Harvey Shadle, passed away in 1987. She was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Junior Ney and Harold Ney; four sisters, Ruth Rhody, Thelma Steele, Doris Ney and Elaine Ney.



She is survived by five daughters, Gayle A. Fetrow, of Fountain, Carol Smith, of Ashland, Wanda Scheib, of Valley View, Thelma Klinger, of Hegins, and Dorothy Shadle, of Elizabethville; three brothers, Robert Ney, of Pine Grove, Gerald Ney, of Gordon, and Raymond Ney, of Pine Grove; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, with William Fetrow officiating. There will be no viewing or visitation prior to the service. Private burial will be made at the convenience of the family in Church of God Cemetery, Weishample. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231. Condolences can be left for the family at



