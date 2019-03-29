Shirley A. Wenrich Lehr

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Nancy was a beautiful woman inside and out; she will be..."
    - Susan Kern
  • "Robin, Tracy and family, So sorry to hear of the passing..."
    - sherry gumhold
  • "I never thought when we spoke last week that it would be..."
    - Penny Killian
  • "Jim and family, our sincere condolences. So sorry to hear..."
    - Don(Twig) & Candy Hartwig

Shirley A. Wenrich Lehr, 72, of Slatington, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in her home.

She was the wife of James C. Lehr, to whom she was married 53 years last Aug. 18.

Born in Pottsville, Nov. 18, 1946, Shirley was a daughter of the late Willard "Nip" and Edna Gibson Wenrich. She was employed as a licensed beautician for SATO Salon Organics, formerly Cardeen Salon in Dorneyville, since 1991.

Surviving, in addition to her loving husband, James, are daughters, Robin L. Mino and her husband, Thomas, of Broomfield, Colo., Tracy A. Taylor and her husband, Greg, of Lizella, Ga.; five grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville, with the Rev. Gordon A. Camp officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.

Sign the guest book at republicanherald.com
Funeral Home
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.