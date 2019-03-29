Shirley A. Wenrich Lehr, 72, of Slatington, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in her home.
She was the wife of James C. Lehr, to whom she was married 53 years last Aug. 18.
Born in Pottsville, Nov. 18, 1946, Shirley was a daughter of the late Willard "Nip" and Edna Gibson Wenrich. She was employed as a licensed beautician for SATO Salon Organics, formerly Cardeen Salon in Dorneyville, since 1991.
Surviving, in addition to her loving husband, James, are daughters, Robin L. Mino and her husband, Thomas, of Broomfield, Colo., Tracy A. Taylor and her husband, Greg, of Lizella, Ga.; five grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville, with the Rev. Gordon A. Camp officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 29, 2019