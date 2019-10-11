|
Shirley A. Winters, 85, formerly of Ashland, a resident of Luther Ridge at Seiders Hill, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Genesis Schuylkill Center, where she had been a patient for the past month.
Born in Lavelle, June 1, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Melvin and Grace (Wentzel) Leib.
Shirley was a 1952 graduate of Ashland High School and spent the majority of her life happily caring for her family and home. She was a member of Zion's Reformed United Church of Christ, where she sang in the choir for many years. She was also a lifetime member of Ladies VFW Auxiliary Post 7654, Ashland; Friends of St. Joseph, Ashland; and the Ashland Historic Preservation Society.
She was preceded in death by her husband of forty years, Thomas Winters; her parents; her brother, Melvin Leib Jr.; aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is survived by two nieces, JoAnne Leinenbach, of Ashland, and Jean Anne Hervieux, of Pawtucket, R.I.; a great-niece, Janelle Hervieux, of R.I.; cousins, Linda Ossman, Mark Loeper and Burd Wentzel, all of Ashland, Kenny Loeper, of Fla.; and close friends, Nick Lane and Rosie Kroh, of Ashland.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Zion's Reformed UCC, Ashland, with Pastor Laura Csellak officiating. Interment will be held in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Ashland. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Zion's Reformed UCC, 2400 Centre St., Ashland, PA 17921. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland, is in charge of the arrangements, with Charles Heizenroth III as supervisor. For more information, visit www.kullfuneral.com.
