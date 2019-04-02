Shirley A. Woodring, 83, a lifelong resident of Frackville, passed away Monday morning at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
Born in Frackville, Oct. 8, 1935, she was a daughter of the late John and Katherine Dower Harris. She was a graduate of West Mahanoy Township High School.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Frackville; she was also a member of the American Legion Post 398 Ladies Auxiliary and the Frackville and Shenandoah Senior Citizens.
Shirley worked at the former Rest Haven Nursing Home, Schuylkill Haven, for over 25 years in housekeeping; she last worked for Sears at the former Schuylkill Mall, Frackville, for over 20 years.
Shirley absolutely lived for her family. She was known for her infectious smile and generous spirit, and enjoyed bingo, casinos and the Washington Redskins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant sister, Betty Harris; brothers, John, Eugene "Sonny," Edward, Joseph, Ronald, Robert Harris and William Dower.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Kathy Burda, Frackville; three grandchildren, Daniel MacArthur and wife, Amanda, Kendyl Moyer and husband, Seth, and Kevin MacArthur; two great-granddaughters; a sister, Joan Morgan, Frackville; a brother, Thomas Harris, Hudson, Fla.; several nieces and nephews.
Religious services will be held at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, Frackville, with the Rev. David J. Davis officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening and again from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday morning at the Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville. Interment will be Odd Fellows Cemetery, Frackville.
