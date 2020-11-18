Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley A. Young

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley A. Young Obituary

Shirley A. Young, 87, of Deturksville Road, Pine Grove, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at her daughter's home.

Born July 31, 1933, in Schuylkill Haven, she was a daughter of the late Rufus and Alice Sterner Yoder.

She was a graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School and a member of St. Peter's UCC, Pine Grove.

Shirley worked in data processing for Pa. National Bank.

She was a member of Cressona Chapter 367 O. E. S. and American Legion Auxiliary 28, Delaware. She loved traveling and boating.

Preceding her in death were her husband of 65 years, Kenneth A. Young; a great-grandson, Cole Wolfgang; a brother, William Fullerton; a sister, Virginia Barnes.

Surviving are three daughters, Sandra and husband, Jim Degler, of Emporium, Roxanne Kelly, Lori and husband, Barry Goodson, both of Pine Grove; six grandchildren, Christopher and wife, Hillary Degler, Valerie and husband, Shane Imschweiler, Robert and wife, Jennifer Wolfgang, Tamara and husband, Dr. Jordan Miller, Robert Dannenhower, Alicia and husband, Gerard Daley; 11 great-grandchildren, Hunter, Aspen and Braxton Degler, Madisyn and Zachary Imschweiler, Leah, Chase, Ava and Allie Wolfgang, Evelyn Miller and Jameson Daley.

Services will be announced at a later date. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -