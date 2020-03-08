|
|
Shirley Ann (McLaughlin) DeLong, 85, of Auburn, formerly of Port Clinton, went home with the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, March 6, 2020, along with her father, Stanley, and mother, Kathlyn, brother, Donald, and her loving fiance, Dale Runkle.
Shirley worked as a clerk for Miller's 5&10, Hamburg, for 21 years. She also worked as an aide and night supervisor for the Hamburg Center for 22 years, retiring in 1996.
In Shirley's younger days, she was very active in the former Salem EC Church in Hamburg, and is now a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Auburn. She was a former Sunday school teacher and church organist. Shirley also taught Good News Club through Child Evangelism throughout Berks County.
She was a 1952 graduate of Hamburg High School and also attended the Philadelphia Bible school. Shirley enjoyed bowling, knitting, crocheting and reading. She loved her animals of all kinds, but dogs were her favorite.
Shirley is survived by her loving caretakers, Linda Senft, Heather Sites, Amanda Heckman and last but not least Kyla Lannoo. She loved the family that she had made with all of them. She is also survived by many cousins. Shirley was loved by many friends.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 65 S. Fourth St., Hamburg (off street parking in rear). Burial will follow in St. John's (Hain's) Cemetery, Lower Heidelberg Township. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Fresenius Kidney Care Center, 278 Industrial Park Road, Pottsville, PA 17901, West Reading Cardiology, 301 S. Seventh Ave., West Reading, PA 19611, or to any pet shelter of your choice. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 8, 2020