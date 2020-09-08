Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home
6th & West Market Sts.
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-7888
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Flannery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ann Flannery

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Ann Flannery Obituary

Shirley Ann (Hollenbush) Flannery, 83, of Orwigsburg, passed away Sunday evening at her residence.

Born Sept. 8, 1936, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Harvey and Anna (Eisenhart) Hollenbush.

Shirley was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church, Pottsville.

She enjoyed shopping, crafts, puzzles, and loved to read.

Shirley and her husband, Martin, were owners of Hollenbush Tupperware, Orwigsburg.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Harvey Hollenbush III, and daughter-in-law, Kathy Flannery.

She is survived by her loving husband, Martin R. Flannery; sons, Ronald Flannery and Charles Flannery, husband of Terri.

A private funeral service will be held at Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville. Interment will be held in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Shirley's name to First United Baptist Church, 701 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Please visit SchlitzerAllenPugh.com to leave a condolence for the Flannery family.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -