Home

POWERED BY

Services
H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Donaldson United Methodist Church
24 E. Centre St
Donaldson, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Hertz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley E. Hertz


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley E. Hertz Obituary
Shirley E. Hertz, 87, of Pine Grove, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, in Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon.

Born Nov. 3, 1932, in Donaldson, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Helen Miller Morgan.

Shirley was a member of Donaldson United Methodist Church and a graduate of Tremont High School. She had been employed as a bank teller at the former Pine Grove Bank and a branch manager for Fulton Bank.

Preceding her in death were a brother, Frank Morgan, and a sister, Phyllis Morgan Hein.

Surviving are her husband of 62 years, Michael J. Hertz, and their daughter, Dawn Hertz, of Harleysville.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Donaldson United Methodist Church, 24 E. Centre St., Donaldson, with Dr. Ira C. Lydic officiating. Interment will be in the Donaldson Cemetery at the convenience of the family. The family would prefer, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Hillside SPCA, P. O. Box 233 Pottsville, PA 17901, in her memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements. You may send condolences to the family at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -