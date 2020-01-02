|
Shirley E. Hertz, 87, of Pine Grove, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, in Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon.
Born Nov. 3, 1932, in Donaldson, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Helen Miller Morgan.
Shirley was a member of Donaldson United Methodist Church and a graduate of Tremont High School. She had been employed as a bank teller at the former Pine Grove Bank and a branch manager for Fulton Bank.
Preceding her in death were a brother, Frank Morgan, and a sister, Phyllis Morgan Hein.
Surviving are her husband of 62 years, Michael J. Hertz, and their daughter, Dawn Hertz, of Harleysville.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Donaldson United Methodist Church, 24 E. Centre St., Donaldson, with Dr. Ira C. Lydic officiating. Interment will be in the Donaldson Cemetery at the convenience of the family. The family would prefer, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Hillside SPCA, P. O. Box 233 Pottsville, PA 17901, in her memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements. You may send condolences to the family at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
