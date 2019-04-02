Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley E. Ryan. View Sign





Born in Mahanoy City, she was a daughter of the late John D. and Elizabeth M. Ward Thomas. She was a 1959 graduate of Mahanoy City High School. In 2000, she reorganized the alumni group after a 52-year hiatus and was instrumental in helping to save memorabilia from the former high school. She was past president of the alumni association and was also a member of the Mahanoy Area Historical Society. She was a member of St. Paul's UCC of Mahanoy City and a more than 50-year member of the Order of Eastern Star Puritan Chapter 126. She was employed 38 years with the federal government having worked for the U.S. Information Agency and the U.S. Public Health Service in Washington and the Social Security offices in both Allentown and Bethlehem.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband, Paul J. Ryan, who died on Sept. 12, 2009.



She is survived by her sister, Beth Rusin and her husband, Jack, of Macungie; a nephew, John D. Rusin and his wife, Celeste, of Toms River, N.J.; a niece, Nicole Rusin Hausman and her husband, Robert, of Allentown; a great-niece, Amanda Rusin; along with aunts and several cousins.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a religious service to be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Sky-View Memorial Park in Hometown. The Rev. Craig Zimmerman will officiate. Contributions in Shirley's name to the Mahanoy Area Historical Society or the Endowment Fund of St. Paul's UCC would be appreciated by the family. David D. Jarrett Funeral Home of Mahanoy City is entrusted with arrangements. Please visit



