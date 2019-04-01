Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley J. Butcavage. View Sign

Shirley J. Butcavage, 87, of Pine Grove, passed away on Friday, March 29, at The Gardens at York Terrace, Pottsville.



Born on May 6, 1931, in Pine Grove, she was a daughter of the late Allen E. Sr. and Grace M. Reber Fegley.



Shirley was a member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ, Pine Grove, and graduated in the Class of 1948 from Pine Grove High School.



After raising her children, Shirley worked as a cook at the Tremont Nursing Home for 25 years. She was a member of the Pine Grove Senior Citizens and enjoyed attending meeting and taking trips with the group.



Preceding her in death were her husband of 29 years, Thomas W. Spittler; her second husband, Joseph F. Butcavage, with whom she shared 27 years; her beloved son, Thomas Scott Spittler, in 1977; her grandson, Troy E. Spittler, in 1994, and an infant brother Joseph Fegley.



Surviving are her children, Kerry Spittler and his wife, Mary Jane, Kitty Sowers and her husband, Robert, Kenneth Spittler and his wife, Judith, Kim Spittler and his wife, Tina, and Kay Ann Zimmerman and her husband, Allen; 15 grandchildren and their spouses; 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, Allen E. Fegley Jr. and his wife, Maureen.



We will celebrate Shirley's life on Saturday, April 6, with a memorial services at 7:00 P.M. at St. Peter's UCC, Pine Grove, with Pastor Jason Stump officiating. There will be a visitation from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the church. Interment will be in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, and to honor Shirley's son and grandson, the family would prefer contributions be made to , 100 N. 20th St., Suite 405, Philadelphia, PA 19103, or in her memory.



