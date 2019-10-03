|
|
Shirley J. Wolfe, 67, of Hegins, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born Sunday, Aug. 17, 1952, in Hegins Township, a daughter of the late Homer R. Morgan and the late Helen I. Bixler Morgan.
Shirley was a school bus driver for Bowman Brother's prior to her retirement. She attended St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, Valley View. Shirley loved owls and especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Peggy L. Reed.
She is survived by her husband, Charles H. Wolfe, to whom she was married for 49 years.
She is also survived by three sons, Ronald C. Wolfe and his wife, Trisha, of Lavelle, Richard L. Wolfe and his companion, Wanda Salen, of Tremont, and Kris E. Wolfe and his wife, Lisa, of Ashland; a daughter, Tammy S. Allvord and her husband, Michael, of Beurys Grove; ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; four brothers, John Morgan, of Tower City, Dale Morgan, of Hegins, Dennis Morgan, of Gordon, and Thomas Morgan, of Hegins; two sisters, Patricia Neumeister, of Minersville, and Carol Deitrich, of Lykens; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, with the Rev. Curtis Zemencik officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to , Pennsylvania Division, P.O. Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 3, 2019