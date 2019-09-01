|
Shirley L. Neidlinger, 84, of Pine Grove, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Providence Place in Pine Grove.
Born Sept. 25, 1934, in Schuylkill County, she was a daughter of the late Lester and Olive Herring Zimmerman.
She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses in Tremont.
Shirley worked as a seamstress for various factories.
Preceding her in death were her husband of 65 years, Earl Neidlinger; son, Kevin Neidlinger; grandson, Jason Neidlinger.
Surviving are three sons, Gary and wife, Cathy Neidlinger, and Alton and wife, Debra Neidlinger, both of Schuylkill Haven, and Eric and wife, Bonnie Lee Neidlinger, of Kentucky; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Paul Zimmerman, of Pottsville, and Robert Zimmerman, of Pine Grove; sister, Dorothy Voydik, of Cressona.
Interment will be in Schuylkill Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Pine Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to the PA s Inc., 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011 in her memory.
