H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Shirley L. Neidlinger Obituary
Shirley L. Neidlinger, 84, of Pine Grove, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Providence Place in Pine Grove.

Born Sept. 25, 1934, in Schuylkill County, she was a daughter of the late Lester and Olive Herring Zimmerman.

She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses in Tremont.

Shirley worked as a seamstress for various factories.

Preceding her in death were her husband of 65 years, Earl Neidlinger; son, Kevin Neidlinger; grandson, Jason Neidlinger.

Surviving are three sons, Gary and wife, Cathy Neidlinger, and Alton and wife, Debra Neidlinger, both of Schuylkill Haven, and Eric and wife, Bonnie Lee Neidlinger, of Kentucky; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Paul Zimmerman, of Pottsville, and Robert Zimmerman, of Pine Grove; sister, Dorothy Voydik, of Cressona.

Interment will be in Schuylkill Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Pine Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to the PA s Inc., 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011 in her memory. The H.L. Snyder Funderal Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences to the family at www.hlsnyderfunderalhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 1, 2019
