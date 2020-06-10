Home

Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
116 South Liberty Street
Orwigsburg, PA 17961
(570) 366-0521
Shirley Louise Heywood

Shirley Louise Heywood Obituary
Shirley Louise Heywood, 85, of Orwigsburg, passed away Saturday, June 6.

Shirley was born April 18, 1935, in Pottsville, a daughter of the late Miriam (Quinn) and Alfred Heywood.

She was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School and enjoyed visitation provided by volunteers of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

She was predeceased by grandsons, Jeremy and Darrell Long.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Diane M. Long; granddaughter, Carissa Long; great-grandchildren, Maddix, Nevaeh and Ivy.

Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg, is honored to be serving the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home Inc., 116 S. Liberty St., Orwigsburg, PA 17961.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 10, 2020
