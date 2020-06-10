|
Shirley Louise Heywood, 85, of Orwigsburg, passed away Saturday, June 6.
Shirley was born April 18, 1935, in Pottsville, a daughter of the late Miriam (Quinn) and Alfred Heywood.
She was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School and enjoyed visitation provided by volunteers of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
She was predeceased by grandsons, Jeremy and Darrell Long.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Diane M. Long; granddaughter, Carissa Long; great-grandchildren, Maddix, Nevaeh and Ivy.
