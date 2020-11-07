Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Fessler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley M. Fessler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley M. Fessler Obituary

Shirley M. Fessler, 90, formerly of Joliett, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Cedar Haven Nursing Home, Lebanon.

Shirley was born April 20, 1930, in Joliett, a daughter of the late David and Alma Tobin Thompson.

She was a 1948 graduate of Porter High School. She was a retired seamstress from the garment industry. In 1972, Shirley and her late husband, Harry, became the owners of the former Mountaintop Drive-In restaurant, a business they ran for 20 years, retiring in 1992.

She was a faithful member of Joliett United Methodist Church. Shirley had been very active with TOPS, Pine Grove Chapter.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Fessler, in 1991, and a daughter Jane Herring, 2004.

She is survived by her grandson, Nathan D. Herring, of Germany; a sister, Carol English and her husband, John, of Myerstown; a nephew, Andrew English, of Joliett; a niece, Susan Linn, of Buffalo.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the chapel of Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. A viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Please follow CDC guidelines. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Muir. Memorial donations can be made to Joliett United Methodist Church, c/o Shirley Yerges, 23 Joliett St., Tremont, PA 17981. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -