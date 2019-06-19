Shirley Marie Hill (Schaeffer), of Wilmington, Del., formerly of Pottsville, beloved sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully Monday, June 17, 2019, at the age of 84, after a brief illness.



Born in Cressona, she was the oldest of the five children of Sonny and Betty Schaeffer.



Shirley graduated from Cressona High School in 1952. She married her high school sweetheart, Carl Hill, on March 27, 1954. Shirley and Carl moved to Wilmington, where they made a home and raised their three children.



Shirley was a realtor. She worked for various home builders and Patterson Schwartz Real Estate for many years. Shirley and Carl enjoyed traveling throughout the United States. Her joy in life was being with her family and many close friends. Shirley was a wonderful person who never knew a stranger. She was warm and welcoming, always with a smile on her face.



Shirley was predeceased by her parents; husband, Carl; brother, Drew and sister, Donna.



She is survived by sisters, Bernice and Bettie Lou; daughter, Lynn Jacobson (Carl); sons, Craig (Dyan) and Chuck; grandchildren, Tyler, Kari, Spencer, Conor, Morgan and Rachel; great-granddaughter, Norah; nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1530 Foulk Rd., Wilmington, DE 19803. No visitation before service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Delaware Veterans Post 1, 2535 Veterans Drive, Wilmington, DE 19810, or St. Anthony of Padua Grade School, 1715 W. Ninth St., Wilmington, DE 19805. For online condolences, visit www.mccreryandharra.com.



