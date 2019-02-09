Shirley Maroukis, 84, of Pottsville, passed away Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born in Minersville, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Mary Sharp Beury.
She was a graduate of Minersville High School, and worked as a nurse's aide at the former Good Samaritan Hospital.
Preceding her in death were her husband, George M. Maroukis Sr., on April 26, 2013; a daughter at birth.
Shirley is survived by five children, Michael G. Maroukis, Harrisburg, Thomas R. Maroukis, Mill Creek, Suzanne Cavanaugh, Pottsville, George M. Maroukis Jr., Cressona, and James Maroukis (fiancée, Joy Piccioni), Cumbola; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends may call from 8 until the funeral services at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville. Interment will be in Mount Peace Cemetery, Branch Township. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 9, 2019