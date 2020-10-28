Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home
1133 Ridge Road
Klingerstown, PA 17941
570-648-0681
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Kahler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley May Kahler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley May Kahler Obituary

Shirley May Kahler, 92, of Ashland, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at her home.

Shirley was born Feb. 2, 1928, in Phoenixville, a daughter of the late Bessie (Malick) and George Coutts.

She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Robert Raymond Kahler. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Michael R. Kahler; siblings, Chick, Hatts, Bob, George and Jack.

Shirley worked as a seamstress at Shroyer's Dress Factory in Shamokin and the factory in Marion Heights.

She attended Sagon Union Church in her younger years.

She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed watching game shows, gardening, flowers, and also liked a clean house.

Shirley is survived by two daughters, Suzette M. Kahler, of Ashland, and Kathy A., wife of Fred Welsh, of Trevorton; a son, Robert, husband of Linda Kahler, of Ashland; two grandchildren, Jesssica L. Kahler, of Ashland, and Jennifer Rissinger and her husband, Darin, of Trevorton; two great-grandchildren, David and Callie Rissinger; one sister, Emily; one brother, Larry; nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held at Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, Klingerstown, at the convenience of the family. Interment will follow at Citizens Cemetery, Lavelle.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -