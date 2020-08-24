Home

H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Shirley Troutman

Shirley M. Troutman, 94, of Towpath Lane, Pine Grove, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at home.

Born Jan. 27, 1926, in Tremont, she was a daughter of the late William and Charlotte Rohrback Moyer.

She was a graduate of Tremont High School and the Lankenau Hospital School of Nursing in Philadelphia.

Shirley was a retired registered nurse.

She was a member of the former Swatara Chapter 294, Tremont, where she served as past worthy matron in 1970-71. She then transferred to the former Mary E. Moore Chapter 372, Pine Grove, and currently was a member of Cressona Chapter 367.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Russell E. Troutman, and a sister, Myrtle Felsburg.

Surviving are three sons, Russell "Butch" W. and wife, Cindy Troutman, of Grove, Okla., Lynn and wife, Sharon Troutman, of Middletown, Conn., and Kerry and wife, LaRue Troutman, of Pine Grove; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at a later date. Interment will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Tremont. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements. You may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 24, 2020
