Simon J. Waitkaitis Jr., 79, of Pottsville, passed away Thursday morning at Orwigsburg Center.
Born in Palo Alto, Aug. 21, 1939, he was a son of the late Simon and Margaret Womer Waitkaitis Sr.
He proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean conflict.
Simon was a member of St. Patrick R.C.C., Pottsville.
He worked in road construction at Charles B. Adukaitis for 32 years.
Simon enjoyed hunting and doing yardwork.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Florence Skripo and brother, Edward.
Simon is survived by his wife, Janet L. Livergood Waitkaitis, to whom he was married 49 years; three daughters, Mary Waitkaitis, Margaret Brilla and Jean Ann Waitkaitis, all of Pottsville; grandchildren, Kayla, Charles, Stevie and Jessie; nephews, Robert, Albert, Joseph, Michael, John, Edward Jr. and Billy; nieces, Laurel and Alice.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 319 Mahantongo St., Pottsville. A viewing will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday at Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc., 1818 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, and from 10 a.m. until the procession will leave for the church Tuesday. Interment with military honors will follow in Our Lady of Calvary Cemetery, Pottsville. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at lordbixler.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 31, 2019