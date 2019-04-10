Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sophia "Sue" Korab. View Sign

Sophia "Sue" Korab, 98, of Tower City, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning at her home.



Born in Coaldale, Dauphin County, March 1, 1921, she was a daughter of the late Wasel Charles and Mary hulich Runchock.



Sue was a retired seamstress from the garment industry.



She was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Chapel, Tower City, and the Catholic women's club. She was also a member of the Linglestown American Legion Auxiliary and the ILGWU.



Sue was recently honored this past summer by the Tower City-Porter Township Sesquicentennial as the oldest resident in the community, she enjoyed being in the parade.



She loved being surrounded by her family and will be deeply missed. She enjoyed cooking and baking for family and friends.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, in 1993; sisters, Anna Panikarchuk, Mary Buren, and Julia Weiser; brother, Charles Runchock.



Surviving are her three children, John J. Korab, Rose Mary Reiner and her husband, Larry, and Joan "Dea" Reinohel and her husband, Dennis, all of Tower City; six grandchildren, Susan, John, Nancy and Jane Korab, Larry Reiner and Denise Smeltz; nine great-grandchildren, Delaney, Sydney, Kylie, Kayla, Dustin, Sierra, Tyler, Hayle and Montana; three great-grandchildren, Savannah, Hadleigh and Adelyn; nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank Julie, Cara, Niki, Cindy and Maryann for the excellent care they took of their mother these past few years.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, at Ss. Peter and Paul Chapel, Tower City, with the Rev. Jason Stokes as celebrant. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Williamstown. Viewing will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Chapel of Dimon Funeral Home Inc., Tower City. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Most Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 113 Cherry St., Tremont, PA 17981. To sign the guest book, visit



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Sophia "Sue" Korab, 98, of Tower City, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning at her home.Born in Coaldale, Dauphin County, March 1, 1921, she was a daughter of the late Wasel Charles and Mary hulich Runchock.Sue was a retired seamstress from the garment industry.She was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Chapel, Tower City, and the Catholic women's club. She was also a member of the Linglestown American Legion Auxiliary and the ILGWU.Sue was recently honored this past summer by the Tower City-Porter Township Sesquicentennial as the oldest resident in the community, she enjoyed being in the parade.She loved being surrounded by her family and will be deeply missed. She enjoyed cooking and baking for family and friends.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, in 1993; sisters, Anna Panikarchuk, Mary Buren, and Julia Weiser; brother, Charles Runchock.Surviving are her three children, John J. Korab, Rose Mary Reiner and her husband, Larry, and Joan "Dea" Reinohel and her husband, Dennis, all of Tower City; six grandchildren, Susan, John, Nancy and Jane Korab, Larry Reiner and Denise Smeltz; nine great-grandchildren, Delaney, Sydney, Kylie, Kayla, Dustin, Sierra, Tyler, Hayle and Montana; three great-grandchildren, Savannah, Hadleigh and Adelyn; nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank Julie, Cara, Niki, Cindy and Maryann for the excellent care they took of their mother these past few years.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, at Ss. Peter and Paul Chapel, Tower City, with the Rev. Jason Stokes as celebrant. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Williamstown. Viewing will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Chapel of Dimon Funeral Home Inc., Tower City. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Most Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 113 Cherry St., Tremont, PA 17981. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com Sign the guest book at Funeral Home Dimon Funeral Homes Inc

644 E Grand Ave

Tower City , PA 17980

(717) 647-2741 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.