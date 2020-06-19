Home

Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home
1323 Centre St.
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-4171
Sophie Latsko, 98, of Ashland, passed away Tuesday, June 16, at Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville, Tenn.

Born Jan. 12, 1922, in Big Mine Run, she was a daughter of the late William and Agnes (Zaranowski) Hendricks.

She attended the former Ashland High School and then worked as a nanny and housekeeper to two families in the area. While raising her own family, she worked as a seamstress in the local garment factories in both Girardville and Ashland until her retirement. Sophie was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Ashland, and All Saints Catholic Parish, Knoxville.

She was preceded in death by her best friend and husband of 51 years, John Joseph Latsko; her daughter, Elaine Patricia Gownley; her brothers, Michael, John, Stephen, William and Alexander; her sisters, Mary, Anna, Helen and Josephine.

From family fishing cookouts to picnics, Labor Day ABA parade celebrations and the weekly Sunday roast beef or holiday dinners (which she always skillfully organized), there was no greater happiness for her than having her family around her. She was devoted to them and was most recently thrilled to be a great-great-grandmom.

Surviving are her sister, Catherine Palmer, of Northampton; sons, John William, of Ashland, and Lawrence Michael and his wife, Cheryl, of Elysburg; grandchildren, Patricia (Michael) Vanek, John (Leighann) Latsko Jr., William (Angie) Latsko, Rachele (Robert) Neidig and Lawrence Latsko Jr.; great-grandchildren, Christine Vanek, Sean Vanek, David (Andrea) Slotterback and Nathan Slotterback; great-great-granddaughter, Mackenzie Slotterback; nieces and nephews.

Sophie was much loved and will be sorely missed.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. June 24 at Saint Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church, 11th and Walnut streets, Ashland. Celebrant will be the Rev. Brian Miller, pastor. A viewing will be held in the church starting at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in New St. Mauritius Cemetery, Ashland. Visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com. Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 19, 2020
