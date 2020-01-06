|
A much-loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Sophie Loskill, 94, of Isle of Palms, S.C., passed away peacefully Jan. 3, 2020.
She was born May 5, 1925, in Saint Clair, and was a daughter of Stanley and Frances (Leskowicz) Gawrys.
She attended Saint Clair High School, and worked in the garment industry for 46 years as a waistmaker and seamstress.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, John Pecovich; her husband of 22 years, Larry Loskill; six sisters, Mary Franklin, Anna Mataka, Josephine Rodnick, Sally McNulty, Marge Tressman, Jean Rouster; one brother, John Gawrys.
She is survived by her daughter, Beverly (Bob) Miller, of Isle of Palms, S.C.; one sister, Stasia Cartwright; one brother, Charles (Pat) Gawrys; three grandchildren, Kim Miller, Jenny (Steve) Biagioni, Courtney (Richard) Cutler; two great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Sophie's life will be held at a later date. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions in her memory to Roper Hospice, 1483 Tobias Gadson Blvd., Suite 209B, Charleston, SC 29407, or to Congregational Free Church of Christ, P.O. Box 395, 81 McKeans Ridge Road, Orwigsburg, PA 17961.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 6, 2020