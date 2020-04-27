|
Stacie B. Keen, 60, of Muncy, formerly of Hegins, passed away from cancer April 24, 2020.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Stephen F. Keen.
Surviving are three children, Brett Lambert, of Hughesville, Amber (Lambert) Nagel, of Muncy, and Rachel (Lambert) Spittle, of Hegins; two stepsons, Steve Keen, of South Williamsport, and Michael Keen, of North Carolina; one brother; two sisters; 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Stacie was a Muncy High School graduate. She was retired from the state Department of Corrections, SCI/Frackville, where she was fondly referred to by some as "Capt." She was previously a corrections officer at SCI/Muncy.
Stacie had a passion for ministries and volunteer work. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, spreading the word of God, and gardening.
Burial will be held privately. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 27, 2020