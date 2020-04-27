Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stacie Keen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stacie B. Keen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stacie B. Keen Obituary
Stacie B. Keen, 60, of Muncy, formerly of Hegins, passed away from cancer April 24, 2020.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Stephen F. Keen. 

Surviving are three children, Brett Lambert, of Hughesville, Amber (Lambert) Nagel, of Muncy, and Rachel (Lambert) Spittle, of Hegins; two stepsons, Steve Keen, of South Williamsport, and Michael Keen, of North Carolina; one brother; two sisters; 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Stacie was a Muncy High School graduate. She was retired from the state Department of Corrections, SCI/Frackville, where she was fondly referred to by some as "Capt." She was previously a corrections officer at SCI/Muncy.

Stacie had a passion for ministries and volunteer work. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, spreading the word of God, and gardening.

Burial will be held privately. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stacie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -