Stanislawa Andrzejewska, 87, of Swieta Katarzyna, Poland, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, May 22, 2019, in Poland.
She was a deeply religious woman who had a good sense of humor and loved people. She was a very kind and generous person.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Walter, in 2000, and her son-in-law, Jerzy.
Surviving are her daughter, Sister Marietta Andrzejewska, OSF, Parish Outreach Coordinator for Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah; two additional daughters, Barbara and her husband, Stefan, and Teresa, all in Poland; six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in St. Casimir's Church, 229 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, the Sacred Worship Site of Divine Mercy Parish, with Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian, pastor, as the celebrant. A visitation will be held from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the church.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 25, 2019