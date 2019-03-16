|
Stanley A. Stefanski, 68, of Harrisburg, formerly of Shenandoah, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at his residence.
Born in Shenandoah on Jan. 13, 1951, he was a son of the late Stanley J. "Sonny" and Stella Vernalis Stefansky.
Stan was a 1968 graduate of the former J.W. Cooper High School, Shenandoah, and a 1969 graduate of the Computer Educational Institute, Philadelphia, where he received a degree in data processing.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) as a computer operations supervisor.
He was a former member of St. Casimir's Church, Shenandoah.
Stan was an avid Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies and Penn State fan. He liked visiting the casinos. He especially enjoyed visiting with his family and being together with them at holidays and celebrations.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were two cousins, Richard Yarnitsky, who was like a brother to him, and Robert Siddall.
Surviving are his sister, Mary Ann Keretski, of Mount Carmel; three nieces, Karen Janolek and her husband, John, of Mount Carmel, Virginia Keretski and her fiance, Chuck Kreiser, of Mount Carmel, and Angela Ventilli and her husband, Tommy, of Mount Carmel; one nephew, Peter Keretski and his wife, Tammy, of Kulpmont; four cousins, Rita Karas and her husband, John, of Ringtown, David Hollenbach and his wife, Mona, of Teaneck, New Jersey, Valeria Sajone, of Shenandoah, and Eileen Fluharty, of Smithville, West Virginia; great-nieces, great-nephews and second cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, in St. Casimir's Church, 229 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, the Sacred Worship Site of Divine Mercy Parish. Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian, pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. A visitation will be held from 9 until 10 a.m. Friday morning in St. Casimir's Church. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 16, 2019
