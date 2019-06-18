Stanley B. Zukowski, 78, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital.



He was the husband of Bunny Rubinger Zukowski and recently celebrated 27 years of marriage.



Born in Yonkers, N.Y., on March 8, 1941, Stanley was a son of the late Alexander and Mary Sludak Zukowski.



Stanley worked at New York Telephone in many locations, first in the engineering department and then as a telephone repair technician for the majority of his career, for a total of 34 years. It was there in 1989 that he first met his fu-ture wife when they were in-troduced by a mutual friend.



He was a proud veteran of the Army. He enjoyed fishing, watching old movies and playing slots at the casino.



He was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Zukowski; two brothers, John and Casimir; three sisters, Jane, Adele and Mary.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Robert Zukowski; two sisters, Stella Kielb and Winnie Riley; nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held privately. Thompson Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com





Published in Republican & Herald on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary