Stanley Bevan, 79, of Frackville, passed away Friday, Feb. 1, at his residence.
Religious service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, with Father Brian Miller officiating. Friends may call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book and send sympathy cards.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 5, 2019