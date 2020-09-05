Home

Stanley E. "Junior" Gober

Stanley E. "Junior" Gober, 80, of Minersville, passed away Friday at Serenity Gardens, Kulpmont.

Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Stanley and Anna Quirk Gober. He attended the former Mary Queen of Peace Parochial School and was a 1958 graduate of Nativity BVM High School.

Stan served in the Navy as a radioman second class, having served aboard the USS Agerholm and the USS Lansing. After his honorable discharge, he was first employed as a surveyor for Reading Anthracite. He then accepted a position with Bell of Pennsylvania. He retired from Bell's successor, Verizon Communications, in 2002. He also worked as a funeral assistant for Dutcavich Funeral Home.

He was a member of Holy Family Parish, formerly St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, Minersville, where he served as a lector. He was active with the church's Holy Name Society, organizing trips to baseball games. He was also a member of Communication Workers of America and Minersville Good Will Fire Company.

His love of sports was first instilled by Pottsville Little League, playing for Yuengling Ice Cream team. An avid golfer, he was a member of Seltzer City "Little Brown Jug" Golf Association. He was a member of Minersville Fifth Quarter Club and a past president of Minersville Little League. A loyal Penn State fan, he regularly traveled to Beaver Stadium.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, the former Sally E. Tracey; his sons, Stanley Gober (spouse, Stacy), of Schnecksville, and Mark Gober, of Hegins; his grandsons, Evan and Aaron Gober; his twin granddaughters, Lauren and Logan Gober.

Services are private. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, East Hanover Township. Visit www.dutcavich.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 5, 2020
