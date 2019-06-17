|
|
Stanley E. Pogirski, 76, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Friday, June 14, at Rosewood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Schuylkill Haven.
Born in Primrose, on Sept. 24, 1942, he was a son of the late Edward and Helen Gonglewski Pogirski.
He was the widower of Natalie Rosenfeld Pogirski.
He was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven.
Stanley formerly worked as a welder and miner.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by brothers, Edward, John and Alex.
He is survived by daughters, Sylvia Edwards, wife of Kyle, Oklahoma and Lena Johns, wife of Clayton, Schuylkill Haven; granddaughters, Samantha and Natalie Young; siblings, Joan Barton, New Minersville, Francis Fedoriska, Schuylkill Haven, Walter Pogirski, Freeland and Mark Pogirski, Alaska.
Services and interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both of Schuylkill Haven.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 17, 2019