Stanley "Stosh" McCloskey, 65, well-known Frackville resident, passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday morning surrounded by his family.



Born in Shenandoah, he was a son of the late Frank and Alice Dougert McCloskey.



He attended Northern Schuylkill Area Vo-Tech, Frackville, and was a 1971 graduate of North Schuylkill High School.



He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing and was a member of the South End Field and Stream Association, Frackville. He enjoyed Nascar racing, especially on their yearly trips to the Pocono 500.



Stosh dedicated his life to music. He was an accomplished musician, playing with numerous musicians throughout his lifetime. He co-founded the former band Mercy Sakes, now performing as Sakes Alive. He performed numerous community and charity events throughout the years.



He was in sales and delivery for the former Ace Beer Distributor, Frackville, and for several years was employed by Reading Railroad as a law enforcement officer. He was last employed as the street supervisor for the Frackville Borough, where he was instrumental in implementing the Frackville Hometown Hero Banners.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Danny, in 1995.



Stosh is survived by his wife of 44 years, Ann Marie Cickavage McCloskey, Frackville; his son, Bryan F. and his wife, Theresa McCloskey, Girardville; his brother, Ronald and his wife, Nancy McCloskey, Frackville; nieces, nephews and cousins.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, with the Rev. Brian Miller officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of service Monday. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Stanley's name to the at P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.



