Stanley P. Sinkovich Jr., 75, of Palo Alto, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
Born July 4, 1944, in Minersville, he was a son of the late Stanley P. and Helen (Pellish) Sinkovich Sr.
Stanley was a graduate of Minersville High School, Class of 1962. He served in the Navy and then in the Army from 1962 until 1963. Stanley worked at the Pottsville Bleach and Dye, Port Carbon, until retiring. He was a member of St. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Minersville, and he loved listening to polkas.
Stanley is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary (Fisher) Sinkovich, of Palo Alto; two sons, Michael Sinkovich and his wife, Mary, of Carbondale, and Wayne Sinkovich and his wife, Lynn O'Reilly-Sinkovich, of Palo Alto; two grandchildren, Craig and Devon Sinkovich, of Palo Alto; three sisters, Dolores Russell, of Mechanicsville, Md., Jean Tucci, of West Field, N.J., and Joan Sauser and her husband, John, of Phoenixville; twin brother, George Sinkovich and his wife, Ellen, of Saint Clair; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews.
A graveside service and interment will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 14, in St. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Llewellyn, with the Very Rev. Gregory Noga officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, 107 S. Fourth St., Minersville, PA 17954. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 10, 2020