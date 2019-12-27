|
Stanley T. Whitley, 79, of Orwigsburg, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, at St. Luke's Hospital-Allentown.
Stanley was born Oct. 31, 1940, a son of the late Mary and William Whitley.
He was the widower of Carolyn L. (Taylor) Whitley.
He was predeceased by his daughters, Laura Whitley and Lynly Crowe.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Lerha; grandsons, Anthony and Alan Shave; great-grandson, Clark Shave.
Services will be private, entrusted to Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg.
