Stasia A. Fliss, 97, of Minersville, passed away late Friday night at ManorCare Health Services, Pottsville.
Born in Minersville, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Anna Rokosz Fliss.
She was a graduate of Minersville High School. She was a retired garment worker, having worked in the local garment industry. She was a member of the former St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Minersville, and a member of St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, Minersville. She was a member of the Rosary Society and the St. Vincent De Paul Society of the church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Stephanie Shapinski, and a brother, Albert Fliss.
She is survived by a brother, Joseph Fliss, Lancaster; nieces and nephews, including her caregiver, Sandra Sardanelli and her husband, Nicholas.
Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, 139 Spruce St., Minersville. Relatives and friends may call from 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus No. 2 Cemetery, Minersville. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Stasia's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 16, 2019