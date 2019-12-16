Home

Donald J Butler Funeral Home
328 Sunbury St
Minersville, PA 17954
(570) 544-6775
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Donald J Butler Funeral Home
328 Sunbury St
Minersville, PA 17954
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Matthew the Evangelist Church
139 Spruce St.
Minersville, PA
Stasia A. Fliss Obituary
Stasia A. Fliss, 97, of Minersville, passed away late Friday night at ManorCare Health Services, Pottsville.

Born in Minersville, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Anna Rokosz Fliss.

She was a graduate of Minersville High School. She was a retired garment worker, having worked in the local garment industry. She was a member of the former St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Minersville, and a member of St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, Minersville. She was a member of the Rosary Society and the St. Vincent De Paul Society of the church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Stephanie Shapinski, and a brother, Albert Fliss.

She is survived by a brother, Joseph Fliss, Lancaster; nieces and nephews, including her caregiver, Sandra Sardanelli and her husband, Nicholas.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, 139 Spruce St., Minersville. Relatives and friends may call from 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus No. 2 Cemetery, Minersville. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Stasia's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 16, 2019
