|
|
Stella Lavenburg, 85, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Saturday while a resident of Providence Place, Pottsville.
She was born in Llewellyn, May 16, 1935, and was a graduate of Minersville Area High School.
She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Summer Hill.
Stella was preceded in death by her husband, Norman E. Lavenburg Jr., who passed away in 2001. She was also preceded in death by her sons, Norman E. III "Spanky" and Glenn Lavenburg.
Stella is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven. The Rev. Kathleen Ash-Flashner will officiate. A viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of services. Interment will follow on the grounds of Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on July 6, 2020