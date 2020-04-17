Home

Stella V. Valanty

Stella V. Valanty Obituary
Stella V. Valanty, 86, passed away April 15, 2020, at Mount Hope Nazarene Retirement Community.

Born in Shenandoah, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Helen Orlowski, and loving mother of the late Trish Valiante.

Surviving are two children, Neil and Mary Ellen, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, Thomas Orlowski. The love and memory of her will never pass away.

Graveside services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, in St. Casimir's Parish Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights, and will be officiated by Monsignor Ronald Bocian. Arrangements were made by Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., Shenandoah. To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com

Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 17, 2020
